Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $825.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $45.32.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 556,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 123,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.