Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

CCL opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

