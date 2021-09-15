iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 672,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,772,000 after buying an additional 184,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,137,000 after buying an additional 168,946 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $249.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $255.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

