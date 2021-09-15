Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 651 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.