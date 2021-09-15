Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.59

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.59 and last traded at $95.46, with a volume of 564842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $420,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,112 shares of company stock worth $4,571,570. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

