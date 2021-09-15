Commerce Bank Invests $211,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

ZS stock opened at $275.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.04. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.90 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $2,122,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,434,303 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.