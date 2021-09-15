Commerce Bank Has $143,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

