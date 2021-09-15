PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

