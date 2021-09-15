Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 51.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.94 and a 52-week high of $109.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day moving average of $98.69.

