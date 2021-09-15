Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 32.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period.

NYSE:CYH opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

