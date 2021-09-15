Creative Planning Makes New $134,000 Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,647,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,462,000 after purchasing an additional 204,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 135,018 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,882,000 after purchasing an additional 596,769 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,025,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 129,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 5,263.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 501,328 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $42,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John Strosahl sold 35,276 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,307,681.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,288,305 shares of company stock worth $344,213,215 in the last 90 days.

BATS JAMF opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

