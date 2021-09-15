Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.00

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

