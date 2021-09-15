Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.30

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

