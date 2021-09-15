Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $530.00 at Oppenheimer

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $475.00 to $530.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $504.72.

NYSE:PANW opened at $484.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.18 and its 200-day moving average is $371.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

