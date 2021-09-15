Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $560.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $490.00 to $560.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $504.72.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $484.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.94. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $495.92. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

