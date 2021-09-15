Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ViewRay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ViewRay by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ViewRay by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in ViewRay by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. Research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

VRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

