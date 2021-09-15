Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.48% of Wabash National worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

WNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WNC opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $709.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

