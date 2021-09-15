HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.60.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

