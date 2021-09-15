Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $216.87

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $216.87 and last traded at $216.87, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.87.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

