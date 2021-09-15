American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Marc D. Gordon Sells 13,424 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AXP opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.75 and its 200 day moving average is $158.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

