The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Satori Capital, Llc Sells 15,710 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 5,900 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $387,807.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,400 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $511,044.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $70,162.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65.

The Lovesac stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.76 million, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $95.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

