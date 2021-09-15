BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Flint A. Lane Buys 74,576 Shares of Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 74,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTRS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.