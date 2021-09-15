Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Rises By 302.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 302.8% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ISDX stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

