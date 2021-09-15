Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Rises By 302.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 302.8% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
ISDX stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
