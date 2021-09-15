Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Grows By 240.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
IBTE stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.
