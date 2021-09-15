Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Grows By 240.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

IBTE stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 50.93% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

