Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Shares of SLG opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.59. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

