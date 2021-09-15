Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

