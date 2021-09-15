Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 311 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 79.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

