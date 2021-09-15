Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $98,000 Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,988 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Busey by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Busey by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Busey by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

