HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 48,777 Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,777 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Healthcare Services Acquisition worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCAR. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

