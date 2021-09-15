Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

