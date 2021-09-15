Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

NYSE:NWN opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

