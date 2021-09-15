Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 214,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average is $106.35. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.05 and a twelve month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

