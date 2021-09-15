Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,803,000 after acquiring an additional 411,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 339,399 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

HI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

