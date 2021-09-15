GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 279,761 shares of company stock valued at $13,379,692. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

