Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Ingevity stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

