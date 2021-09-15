Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNR opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $749.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.05. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNR. Colliers Securities lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

