Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

