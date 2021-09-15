Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verso were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Verso by 37.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verso by 60.4% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Verso by 11.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verso by 6.8% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 588,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Verso in the first quarter valued at $186,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of VRS opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $630.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

VRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.