Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 342.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Celsius by 9.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Celsius by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $294,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 635.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

