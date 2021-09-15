HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 265,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Shift Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Islet Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 314,520 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $8,218,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $649.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

