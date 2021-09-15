HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Entegris by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after buying an additional 22,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $128.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,127 shares of company stock worth $7,004,210. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

