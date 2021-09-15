HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 204,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -362.79%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.