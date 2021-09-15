The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAKE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Shares of CAKE opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

