Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NYSE PBH opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

