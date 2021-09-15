Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after buying an additional 516,918 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Rambus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 125,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -168.92 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. Rambus’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Property products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

