Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,261 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 102.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 271,988 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 420.5% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 67,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 54,784 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

