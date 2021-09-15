Brokerages Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Asure Software also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

ASUR opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $157.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Asure Software by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Asure Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

