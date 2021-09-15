Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo Sells 150,000 Shares

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of IVZ opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $29.71.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
