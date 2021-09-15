Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo Sells 150,000 Shares

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IVZ opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

