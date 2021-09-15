Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira Sells 61,864 Shares

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HLNE opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after purchasing an additional 838,636 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,361,000 after purchasing an additional 390,376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after purchasing an additional 304,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 439.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 338,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after purchasing an additional 275,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.