Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 271.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,549 shares of company stock valued at $15,086,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.